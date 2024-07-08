481 Sims Pike, Georgetown, KY
Flaky buttermilk biscuit, with country bacon
$2.00
Flaky buttermilk biscuit and a sausage patty
$2.00
Flaky buttermilk biscuit and a spicy sausage patty
$2.00
Flaky buttermilk biscuit with fried chicken breast
$3.50
$3.50
$2.00
Create your own breakfast bowl! Choose from 6 different delicious options
$1.50
Flaky buttermilk biscuit with homemade gravy
$2.75
3 pancakes butter and maple syrup on the side
$5.00
Nan's beer cheese burger
$7.50
Fried chicken breast topped with bacon, romaine lettuce, and tomato on a croissant bun
$6.00
Spicy fried chicken breast topped with bacon, romaine lettuce, and tomato on a croissant bun
$6.00
Smashed patty burger on fresh grilled bun with your choice of toppings
$6.00
Fried chicken to golden perfection, wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese. Comes with your choice of dipping sauce on the side
$6.00
3 chicken tenders deep fried to golden perfection served with your choice of dipping sauce
$5.00
Wonderful fresh cookies
$0.75
$2.00
Large fluffy cinnamon roll (single)
$3.50
Pan of large fluffy cinnamon rolls
$12.50
Baked fresh daily, flavors vary
$2.50
Baked fresh daily
$8.00
Baked fresh daily
$7.00
$8.00
$3.50
Indulge in the sweet and tart flavor of blackberry cobbler ice cream. It's like enjoying a freshly baked cobbler, but in a creamy, frozen form
$6.00
$6.00
Enjoy the nostalgic taste of cake batter ice cream, perfect for any celebration or just as a delightful indulgence. It's creamy and packed with the rich flavor of fresh cake mix, making it a favorite treat for both kids and adults
$6.00
$6.00
$6.00
$6.00
Coconut Almond Paradise combines the rich flavors of tropical coconut with the crunchy texture of almonds. It's a great choice for a sweet, satisfying snack
$6.00
Extreme Mint Ice Cream is a refreshing treat, perfect for mint lovers looking to cool down. It combines a bold mint flavor with smooth, creamy texture for a delightful dessert experience
$6.00
$6.00
Gooey Butter Cake is a rich, sweet dessert that features a dense cake bottom and a layer of gooey, buttery topping. It's perfect for anyone who loves indulgent, comforting treats and pairs nicely with a cup of coffee
$6.00
$6.00
$6.00
"Tiger King" is a gripping documentary series that delves into the world of big cat breeding and its bizarre underworld. It showcases the rivalry between Joe Exotic, a flamboyant zookeeper, and Carole Baskin, an animal activist, which escalates to criminal levels
$6.00
$6.00
$6.00
5.5 oz
$5.00
6.5 oz
$7.50
6.5 oz
$7.50
5 oz
$7.50
3 oz
$6.00
7 oz
$8.00
6 oz
$8.25
6 oz
$8.25
6.5 oz
$8.00
$5.00
$4.00
$4.00
$4.00
$4.00
$4.00
$4.00
$4.00
$20.00
$8.00
$8.00
$6.00
$4.00
$4.00
$4.00
$4.00
$3.00
$4.00
Secret old fashion potato salad
$3.00
Creamy homemade coleslaw
$3.00
Crinkle cut french fries made to golden perfection
$3.50
Lightly seasoned fried smashed taters cooked to golden perfection smothered in queso
$4.50
Diced yellow yukon potatoes deep fried to golden perfection
$3.00
$1.50
$1.50
$1.50
$1.50
$2.00
$7.49
20 oz
$2.75
$2.75
20 oz
$2.75
$1.50
10 oz
$1.50
$1.50
Kirkland Signature Purished Drinking Water comes in a convenient 40-pack, each bottle containing 16.9 ounces of water. It's great for staying hydrated whether you're at the gym or just on the go
$1.00
12 oz
$2.75
20 oz
$3.50
16 oz
$2.00
16 oz
$2.00
$2.00
$3.50