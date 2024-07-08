The Porch Breakfast & Brunch

Ordering From The Porch Breakfast & Brunch

481 Sims Pike, Georgetown, KY

Popular Items

Create Your Own Breakfast Bowl

#1 Popular Item

Create Your Own Breakfast Bowl

$1.50

Breakfast

Bacon Biscuit

Flaky buttermilk biscuit, with country bacon

$2.00

Bacon Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit

Flaky buttermilk biscuit and a sausage patty

$2.00

Sausage Biscuit

Spicy Sausage Biscuit

Flaky buttermilk biscuit and a spicy sausage patty

$2.00

Chicken Biscuit

Flaky buttermilk biscuit with fried chicken breast

$3.50

Chicken Biscuit

Spicy Chicken Biscuit

$3.50

Spicy Chicken Biscuit

Biscuit

$2.00

Create Your Own Breakfast Bowl

Create your own breakfast bowl! Choose from 6 different delicious options

$1.50

Create Your Own Breakfast Bowl

Biscuit and Gravy

Flaky buttermilk biscuit with homemade gravy

$2.75

Biscuit and Gravy

Pancakes

3 pancakes butter and maple syrup on the side

$5.00

Pancakes

Special of the Day

Nan's beer cheese burger

$7.50

Brunch

Deluxe Chicken Sandwich

Fried chicken breast topped with bacon, romaine lettuce, and tomato on a croissant bun

$6.00

Deluxe Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich

Spicy fried chicken breast topped with bacon, romaine lettuce, and tomato on a croissant bun

$6.00

Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich

Hamburger

Smashed patty burger on fresh grilled bun with your choice of toppings

$6.00

Hamburger

Fried Chicken Wrap

Fried chicken to golden perfection, wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese. Comes with your choice of dipping sauce on the side

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

3 chicken tenders deep fried to golden perfection served with your choice of dipping sauce

$5.00

Chicken Tenders

Summer Menu

BLT

Bacon, lettuce & tomato on croissant bun

$6.50

BLT

Chicken Salad

Homemade chicken salad on croissant bun with lettuce & tomato

$6.50

Chicken Salad

Grilled Cheese

Texas toast grilled cheese, grilled to perfection

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

Watermelon Salad

Watermelon, blackberries, lime & mint

$3.25

Baked Goods

Cookie

Wonderful fresh cookies

$0.75

3 Cookies

$2.00

Cinnamon Rolls (Single)

Large fluffy cinnamon roll (single)

$3.50

Cinnamon Rolls (Pan)

Pan of large fluffy cinnamon rolls

$12.50

Cupcakes

Baked fresh daily, flavors vary

$2.50

Homemade Rolls (1/2 Dozen)

Baked fresh daily

$8.00

Loaf of Bread

Baked fresh daily

$7.00

Pumpkin Bread Loaf

$8.00

Pumpkin Bread Single

$3.50

Little Mill Bakery- Bake Goods

Scone

$3.50

Sourdough Bread Loaf

$10.00

Rice Krispie

$1.50

Grocery - Veggies

Yellow Onion

$1.29

Small Yellow Potatoes

$1.00

Small Yellow Potatoes

Sweet Corn

$0.60

Baking Potatoes

$0.75

Red Tomato

$1.90

Cherry Tomatoes

$3.50

Fruit

Blackberries

$2.50

Ice Cream Factory - Ice Cream

Blackberry Cobbler Ice Cream

Indulge in the sweet and tart flavor of blackberry cobbler ice cream. It's like enjoying a freshly baked cobbler, but in a creamy, frozen form

$6.00

Brownie Blast Ice Cream

$6.00

Cake Batter Ice Cream

Enjoy the nostalgic taste of cake batter ice cream, perfect for any celebration or just as a delightful indulgence. It's creamy and packed with the rich flavor of fresh cake mix, making it a favorite treat for both kids and adults

$6.00

Caramel Praline Pecan Ice Cream

$6.00

Cherry Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream

$6.00

Cobalt Cookie Ice Cream

$6.00

Coconut Almond Paradise Ice Cream

Coconut Almond Paradise combines the rich flavors of tropical coconut with the crunchy texture of almonds. It's a great choice for a sweet, satisfying snack

$6.00

Extreme Mint Ice Cream

Extreme Mint Ice Cream is a refreshing treat, perfect for mint lovers looking to cool down. It combines a bold mint flavor with smooth, creamy texture for a delightful dessert experience

$6.00

Factory Favorite

$6.00

Gooey Butter Cake

Gooey Butter Cake is a rich, sweet dessert that features a dense cake bottom and a layer of gooey, buttery topping. It's perfect for anyone who loves indulgent, comforting treats and pairs nicely with a cup of coffee

$6.00

Peanut Butter Blast Ice Cream

$6.00

Salty Caramel Tracks Ice Cream

$6.00

Tiger King Ice Cream

"Tiger King" is a gripping documentary series that delves into the world of big cat breeding and its bizarre underworld. It showcases the rivalry between Joe Exotic, a flamboyant zookeeper, and Carole Baskin, an animal activist, which escalates to criminal levels

$6.00

Blueberry Shortcake Ice Cream

$6.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream

$6.00

Tammy's Sweet Tasty Treats - Gourmet Treats

Honey Toffee Popcorn

5.5 oz

$5.00

Honey Toffee Popcorn with Cashews

6.5 oz

$7.50

Cinnamon Pecan Popcorn

6.5 oz

$7.50

Cheddar Honey Toffee Mix Popcorn

5 oz

$7.50

Cheddar Cheese Popcorn

3 oz

$6.00

Peanut Brittle

7 oz

$8.00

Chocolate Covered Pecan Turtles

6 oz

$8.25

White Chocolate Cashew Turtles

6 oz

$8.25

Honey Toffee Popcorn with Chocolate Drizzle

6.5 oz

$8.00

Bar Bee Ranch - Honey

Baby Bear

$3.00

Big Bear Honey

12 oz

$10.00

Glass Container Honey

1 lb

$18.00

Honey Lollipop

$1.00

Honey Stick

$0.50

Lip Balm

$4.00

Beer Cheese

Nan's Mild Beer Cheese

6 oz

$6.99

Nan's Hot Beer Cheese

$6.99

Nan's Jalapeño Beer Cheese

6 oz

$6.99

Nan's Bacon Cheddar Beer Cheese

6 oz

$6.99

Mild Pack's a Kick in the End Beer Cheese

$8.99

Medium Pack's a Kick in the End Beer Cheese

$8.99

Hot Pack's a Kick in the End Beer Cheese

$8.99

Kentucky Bad Dog Jelly

Cherry Bourbon Habanero

8 oz

$9.99

Mango Habanero Jelly

$8.99

Sweet Banana Pepper Habanero Jelly

$8.99

Blueberry Habanero Jelly

$8.99

Pineapple Habanero Jelly

$8.99

Strawberry Jam

$8.99

Blackberry Bourbon Jam

$9.99

Raspberry Habanero Jelly

$8.99

Freeze Dried & Cotton Candy - Snacks

FD Blackberries

$5.00

FD Quasars

$4.00

FD Berry Quasars

$4.00

FD Carmel Ms

$4.00

FD Happy Herdsman

$4.00

Quasars. Sour

$4.00

FD Peaches

$4.00

FD Deeebs

$4.00

Ultimate Candy Snack Tray

$20.00

Sugar Daddy WB Skittle

$8.00

Sugar Daddy Reg Skittle

$8.00

Cotton Candy Large

$6.00

FD Jalapeños

$4.00

Freeze Dried Sweet Bell Pepper Pieces

$4.00

Chopped Onions

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

FD Fruit Rings

$3.00

Hot Banana Pepper

$4.00

Nate's Coffee - Coffee

Decaf Sumatra

1 lb

$16.99

Nate's Espresso Blend

1 lb. This oversize inflatable unicorn float is perfect for relaxing in the pool on sunny days. Measuring 240 cm, it provides ample space for lounging and adds a fun twist to your swim time

$16.99

Side Items

Potato Salad

Secret old fashion potato salad

$3.00

Potato Salad

Homemade Coleslaw

Creamy homemade coleslaw

$3.00

Homemade Coleslaw

Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle cut french fries made to golden perfection

$3.50

Crinkle Cut Fries

Porch Smashed Taters with Queso

Lightly seasoned fried smashed taters cooked to golden perfection smothered in queso

$4.50

Porch Smashed Taters with Queso

Cubed Hash Browns

Diced yellow yukon potatoes deep fried to golden perfection

$3.00

Side of Sausage

$1.50

Side of Spicy Sausage

$1.50

Two Pieces of Bacon

$1.50

Side of Gravy

$1.50

Fried Egg Onside

$2.00

Big Potato Salad

$7.49

Drinks

Sweet Tea

20 oz

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

20 oz

$2.75

Orange Juice

$1.50

Apple Juice

10 oz

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Water

Kirkland Signature Purished Drinking Water comes in a convenient 40-pack, each bottle containing 16.9 ounces of water. It's great for staying hydrated whether you're at the gym or just on the go

$1.00

Hot Coffee

12 oz

$2.75

Iced Coffee

20 oz

$3.50

Bottled Sweet Tea

16 oz

$2.00

Bottled Lemonade

16 oz

$2.00

Whole Milk

$2.00

Blackberry Lemonade

$3.50