The Porch Georgetown
Breakfast and Brunch Menu
Breakfast
- Bacon Biscuit
Flaky buttermilk biscuit, with country bacon$2.00
- Sausage Biscuit
Flaky buttermilk biscuit and a sausage patty$2.00
- Spicy Sausage Biscuit
Flaky buttermilk biscuit and a spicy sausage patty$2.00
- Chicken Biscuit
Flaky buttermilk biscuit with fried chicken breast$3.25
- Biscuit$2.00
- Create Your Own Breakfast Bowl
Create your own breakfast bowl! Choose from 6 different delicious options$1.50
- Biscuit and gravy
Flaky buttermilk biscuit with homemade gravy$2.75
- Pancakes
3 pancakes with powdered sugar, butter and maple syrup on the side$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Special of the Day$2.00
Brunch
- Deluxe Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast topped with bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato and special sauce on a croissant. Add cheese if you would like.$6.00
- Hambuger
Smashed patty burger on fresh grilled bun with your choice of toppings$6.00
- Chicken Tenders
3 chicken tenders deep fried to golden perfection served with your choice of dipping sauce.$5.00
- Fried Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken to golden perfection, wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese. Comes with your choice of dipping sauce on the side.$6.00
Side Items
- Potato Salad
Secret old fashion potato salad$3.00
- Homemade Coleslaw
Creamy homemade coleslaw$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Crinkle Cut Fries
Crinkle cut french fries made to golden perfection$3.50
- Porch Smashed Taters w/ Queso
Lightly seasoned fried smashed taters cooked to golden perfection smothered in queso$4.50
- Cubed Hash Browns
Diced yellow Yukon potatoes deep fried to golden perfection$3.00
- Side of Sausage$1.50
- Side of Spicy Sausage$1.50
- Two pieces of Bacon$1.50
- Side of Gravy$1.50
- Fried Egg onside$2.00
Drinks
- Sweet Tea
20 oz$2.75
- Lemonade
20 oz.$2.75
- Orange Juice
Orange juice$1.50
- Apple Juice
Apple juice 10oz$1.50
- Chocolate Milk$1.50
- Hot coffee
12 oz.$2.75
- Iced coffee
20 oz.$3.50
- Decaf coffee
12 oz.$2.75
- Kirkland Signature Purified Drinking Water
Kirkland Signature Purished Drinking Water comes in a convenient 40-pack, each bottle containing 16.9 ounces of water. It's great for staying hydrated whether you're at the gym or just on the go.$1.00
- Bottled Sweet Tea
16 oz$2.00
- Bottled Lemonade
16 oz.$2.00
- 1/2 Gallon Sweet Tea$3.50
- 1/2 Gallon Lemonade$3.50
- Unsweet Tea$2.75
- Whole Milk$2.00
Baked Goods
- Cookie
wonderful fresh cookies$0.75
- 3 Cookies for $2$2.00
- Cupcakes
Baked fresh Daily, flavors vary.$2.50
- Loaf of Bread
Baked Fresh Daily$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Homemade Rolls (Dozen)
Baked fresh daily$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Rolls (single)
Large fluffy cinnamon roll (Single)$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Rolls (Pan)
Pan of large fluffy cinnamon rolls$12.50OUT OF STOCK
- XL 2 pack Biscuits
Extra Large biscuits (2 pack)$3.00
HBA
Artisan Soap
- Black Hat
Patchouli & Activated Charcoal$4.00
- Calendula w Oatmeal
Made with Calendula tea, Ground steel cut oats, Moringa, Green Clay and Tea Tree oil. Everything that tames your dry brittle skin!$4.00
- Dreamsicle$4.00
- Frankincense & Myrrh$4.00
- Gears
Smells like motor oil$4.00
- Hipster
Guys fragrance$4.00
- Latte
Coffee grounds as an exfoliant$4.00
- Lavender$4.00
- Monkey Farts$4.00
- Oak for Men$4.00
- Oatmeal Milk & Honey$4.00
- Shaving Soap$6.00
- Roses$4.00
Body Butter
Bar Soap
- Apple Rose Scrub$3.33
- Berry Sage$3.33
- Black Forest$3.33
- Black Raspberry Vanilla$3.33
- Cedarwood tea tree$3.33
- Carrot Citrus$3.33
- English garden$3.33
- Far Out$3.33
- Grapefruit Tangerine$3.33
- Howling at the Moon$3.33
- Kashmir Scrub$3.33
- Lavender$3.33
- Mango Delight$3.33
- Mechanic 's Soap$3.33
- Monkey Farts$3.33
- Mountain Air$3.33
- Sandlewood$3.33
- Peppermint$3.33
Bath Bomb
- Almond Coconut$3.33
- Bed of Roses$3.33
- Birthday cake$3.33
- Black Velvet$3.33
- Blueberry$3.33
- Cherry Almond$3.33
- Coconut Lime$3.33
- Cool Mint$3.33
- Cucumber lavender$3.33
- Freedom$3.33
- Grapefruit Tangerine$3.33
- Groovy$3.33
- Honeysuckle$3.33
- Lavender$3.33
- Lemongrass$3.33
- Monkey Farts$3.33
- Moroccan Vanilla$3.33
- Oatmeal Milk & Honey$3.33
- Pina Colada$3.33
- Raspberry Delight$3.33
- Red Clover tea$3.33
- Sinus Relief$3.33
- Spearmint Rosemary$3.33
- Strong Coffee$3.33
- Tangerine$3.33
- Tie Dye$3.33
- Wakame$3.33