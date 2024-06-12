The Porch Georgetown
Breakfast and Brunch Menu
Breakfast
- Bacon Biscuit
Flaky buttermilk biscuit, with country bacon$2.00
- Sausage Biscuit
Flaky buttermilk biscuit and a sausage patty$2.00
- Spicy Sausage Biscuit
Flaky buttermilk biscuit and a spicy sausage patty$2.00
- Chicken Biscuit
Flaky buttermilk biscuit with fried chicken breast$3.25
- Biscuit$2.00
- Create Your Own Breakfast Bowl
Create your own breakfast bowl! Choose from 6 different delicious options$1.50
- Biscuit and gravy
Flacky buttermilk biscuit with homemade gravy$2.75
- Pancakes
3 pancakes with powdered sugar, butter and maple syrup on the side$5.00
- Special of the Day$2.00
Brunch
- Deluxe Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast topped with bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato and special sauce on a croissant. Add cheese if you would like.$6.00
- Hambuger
Smashed patty burger on fresh grilled bun with your choice of toppings$6.00
- Chicken Tenders
3 chicken tenders deep fried to golden perfection served with your choice of dipping sauce.$5.00
- Fried Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken to golden perfection, wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese. Comes with your choice of dipping sauce on the side.$6.00
Side Items
- Potato Salad
Secret old fashion potato salad$3.00
- Homemade Coleslaw
Creamy homemade coleslaw$3.00
- Crinkle Cut Fries
Crinkle cut french fries made to golden perfection$3.50
- Porch Smashed Taters w/ Queso
Lightly seasoned fried smashed taters cooked to golden perfection smothered in queso$4.50
- Cubed Hash Browns
Diced yellow Yukon potatoes deep fried to golden perfection$3.00
Drinks
- Sweet Tea
20 oz$2.75
- Lemonade
20 oz.$2.75
- Orange Juice
Orange juice$1.50
- Apple Juice
Apple juice 10oz$1.50
- Hot coffee
12 oz.$2.75
- Iced coffee
20 oz.$3.50
- Decaf coffee
12 oz.$2.75
- Kirkland Signature Purified Drinking Water
Kirkland Signature Purished Drinking Water comes in a convenient 40-pack, each bottle containing 16.9 ounces of water. It's great for staying hydrated whether you're at the gym or just on the go.$1.00
- Bottled Sweet Tea
16 oz$2.00
- Bottled Lemonade
16 oz.$2.00
- 1/2 Gallon Sweet Tea$3.50
- 1/2 Gallon Lemonade$3.50
Baked Goods
- Cookie
wonderful fresh cookies$0.75
- 3 Cookies for $2$2.00
- Cupcakes
Baked fresh Daily, flavors vary.$2.50
- Loaf of Bread
Baked Fresh Daily$7.00
- Homemade Rolls (Dozen)
Baked fresh daily$8.00
- Cinnamon Rolls (single)
Large fluffy cinnamon roll (Single)$3.50
- Cinnamon Rolls (Pan)
Pan of large fluffy cinnamon rolls$12.50
- XL 2 pack Biscuits
Extra Large biscuits (2 pack)$3.00
HBA
Artisan Soap
- Black Hat
Patchouli & Activated Charcoal$4.00
- Calendula w Oatmeal
Made with Calendula tea, Ground steel cut oats, Moringa, Green Clay and Tea Tree oil. Everything that tames your dry brittle skin!$4.00
- Dreamsicle$4.00
- Frankincense & Myrrh$4.00
- Gears
Smells like motor oil$4.00
- Hipster
Guys fragrance$4.00
- Latte
Coffee grounds as an exfoliant$4.00
- Lavender$4.00
- Monkey Farts$4.00
- Oak for Men$4.00
- Oatmeal Milk & Honey$4.00
- Shaving Soap$6.00
- Stress Relief$4.00
Body Butter
Bar Soap
- Apple Rose Scrub$3.33
- Berry Sage$3.33
- Black Forest$3.33
- Black Raspberry Vanilla$3.33
- Cedarwood tea tree$3.33
- Citrus Scrub$3.33
- English garden$3.33
- Far Out$3.33
- Grapefruit Tangerine$3.33
- Howling at the Moon$3.33
- Kashmir Scrub$3.33
- Lavender$3.33
- Mango Delight$3.33
- Mechanic 's Soap$3.33
- Monkey Farts$3.33
- Mountain Air$3.33
- Peppermint$3.33
Bath Bomb
- Almond Coconut$3.33
- Bed of Roses$3.33
- Birthday cake$3.33
- Black Velvet$3.33
- Blueberry$3.33
- Cherry Almond$3.33
- Coconut Lime$3.33
- Cool Mint$3.33
- Cucumber lavender$3.33
- Freedom$3.33
- Grapefruit Tangerine$3.33
- Groovy$3.33
- Honeysuckle$3.33
- Lavender$3.33
- Lemongrass$3.33
- Monkey Farts$3.33
- Moroccan Vanilla$3.33
- Oatmeal Milk & Honey$3.33
- Pina Colada$3.33
- Raspberry Delight$3.33
- Red Clover tea$3.33
- Sinus Relief$3.33
- Spearmint Rosemary$3.33
- Strong Coffee$3.33
- Tangerine$3.33
- Tie Dye$3.33
- Wakame$3.33
Bath Accessories
Simply Earth
Essential Oil
- Love Roll on
The Love Roll On is a portable and easy-to-use fragrance roller. It offers a sweet, floral scent that you can apply on the go to stay fresh throughout the day.$9.99
- Clear Skin Roll on
The Clear Skin Roll-On is designed to target and treat blemishes quickly and effectively. Its compact size makes it perfect for on-the-go applications to maintain clear skin anytime, anywhere.$9.99
- Breathe Easy Roll on
The Breathe Easy Roll-On is a portable aromatherapy product designed to relieve congestion and promote clear breathing. Simply apply it to your pulse points for a refreshing and soothing sensation whenever needed.$9.99
- Relief Roll On
The Relief Essential Oil Blend Roll-on by Simply Earth offers a convenient way to apply natural relief directly to your skin. Packed in a 10ml bottle, it features a mix of 100% pure, therapeutic-grade essential oils designed to soothe and relax.$9.99
- Defender Roll On$9.99
- Energy Boost Roll on
Experience an invigorating lift with the Energy Boost Essential Oil Blend Roll-on by Simply Earth. This convenient 10ml roll-on bottle offers a 100% pure therapeutic-grade formula, perfect for on-the-go rejuvenation.$9.99
- Focus Roll On
Stay sharp and centered with the Focus Essential Oil Blend from Simply Earth. This convenient roll-on bottle contains 10ml of 100-percent pure, therapeutic-grade essential oils crafted to enhance mental clarity and concentration.$9.99
- Happy Joy Roll On
The Happy Joy Essential Oil Blend by Simply Earth comes in a convenient 10ml roll-on bottle for easy application. Ideal for uplifting your mood, this 100% pure therapeutic grade oil blend is perfect for daily use.$9.99
- Head Soothing Roll on
The Head Soothing Roll-On is designed to help relieve headaches and tension using natural essential oils. It's compact and easy to use, perfect for on-the-go application to your temples or neck.$9.99
- Peace & Quiet Roll on
The Peace & Quiet Roll-On is designed to help you relax and unwind wherever you are. Simply apply it to your temples or wrists for a calming aroma that eases stress and enhances tranquility.$9.99
- Sleepy Roll On
The Sleepy Essential Oil Blend comes in a convenient roll-on bottle for easy application. It's crafted by Simply Earth with 100% pure therapeutic-grade oils to help promote relaxation and sleep.$9.99
- Tranquility Roll On
The Tranquility Essential Oil Blend comes in a convenient roll-on bottle, making it easy to apply whenever you need a moment of calm. It is a 100% pure, therapeutic grade oil perfect for soothing the senses and promoting relaxation.$9.99
- Diffuser Bracelet Single$15.00
- Diffuser Bracelet 3pk$39.99
- Lava steamer$5.99
- Spearmint Essential Oil$12.99
- Tea Tree Essential Oil
Tea Tree Essential Oil from Simply Earth comes in a 15ml bottle and is 100% pure. It's perfect for using in aromatherapy, skincare, and household cleaning recipes.$12.99
- Breathe Easy Essential Oil
The Breathe Easy Essential Oil Blend is crafted to help clear your airways and refresh your environment. It combines eucalyptus, peppermint, and other natural oils for a soothing aroma that's ideal for use in diffusers or inhalers.$13.99
- Citrus Burst Essential Oil
Citrus Burst Essential Oil Blend brings a refreshing and invigorating aroma to any space. It combines zesty notes of various citrus fruits, perfect for uplifting your mood and enhancing your home's environment.$12.99
- Essential Oil Simply Earth (1) Amber Bottle 15ml
The Simply Earth Essential Oil comes in a 15ml amber bottle, ensuring it stays potent and fresh. It's 100% pure and therapeutic grade, perfect for your aromatherapy needs.$14.99
- Energy Essential Oil
The Energy Essential Oil Blend is designed to invigorate and uplift your mood. Just a few drops in a diffuser can help rejuvenate your senses and boost your energy levels.$13.99
- Focus Essential Oil$15.99
- Happy Joy Essential Oil
The Happy Joy Essential Oil Blend combines various natural fragrances meant to uplift and invigorate your senses. Use it in a diffuser or apply it topically after diluting to enhance your mood throughout the day.$13.99
- Head Soothing Essential Oil
The Head Soothing Essential Oil Blend combines natural essential oils known for their relaxing properties. It's designed to help ease headaches and promote a sense of calm when applied topically or used in a diffuser.$18.99
- Peace & Quiet Essential Oil
The Peace & Quiet Essential Oil Blend is designed to help you relax and unwind after a long day. It's a soothing mix of natural oils perfect for creating a calming atmosphere in your home.$11.99
- Sleepy Essential Oil$13.99
- Tranquility Essential Oil$13.99
- Bergamot Essential Oil$16.99
- Cinnamon Leaf Essential Oil$12.99
- Eucalyptus Essential Oil$10.99
- Frankincense Essential Oil$19.99
- Grapefruit pink Essential Oil$13.99
- Lavender 40/42 Essential Oil$11.99
- Lemon Essential Oil$9.99
- Lemongrass Essential Oil$10.99
- Dark Patchouli Essential Oil
Dark Patchouli Essential Oil by Simply Earth is a 100% pure, 15ml bottle ideal for use in aromatherapy. Its rich, earthy scent can help promote relaxation and soothe the mind.$12.99
- Peppermint Essential Oil$12.99
- Rosemary Essential Oil$12.99
- Bo Be Gone Essential Oil
Bo Be Gone Essential Oil Blend is designed to naturally combat body odor using a mix of essential oils. Just apply a few drops to key areas and stay fresh throughout the day.$12.99
- Geranium Essential Oil
Geranium Essential Oil is perfect for aromatherapy and skincare applications, offering a floral scent that can help uplift your mood and soothe irritated skin. It can be used directly in a diffuser or diluted with a carrier oil for topical use.$16.99
- Pine Essential Oil$11.99
- Storage box$29.99