The Porch Georgetown
Breakfast and Brunch Menu
Breakfast
- Bacon Biscuit
Flaky buttermilk biscuit, with country bacon$2.00
- Sausage Biscuit
Flaky buttermilk biscuit and a sausage patty$2.00
- Spicy Sausage Biscuit
Flaky buttermilk biscuit and a spicy sausage patty$2.00
- Chicken Biscuit
Flaky buttermilk biscuit with fried chicken breast$3.25
- Biscuit$2.00
- Create Your Own Breakfast Bowl
Create your own breakfast bowl! Choose from 6 different delicious options$1.50
- Biscuit and gravy
Flaky buttermilk biscuit with homemade gravy$2.75
- Pancakes
3 pancakes with powdered sugar, butter and maple syrup on the side$5.00
- Special of the Day
Brunch
- Deluxe Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast topped with bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato and special sauce on a croissant. Add cheese if you would like.$6.00
- Hambuger
Smashed patty burger on fresh grilled bun with your choice of toppings$6.00
- Chicken Tenders
3 chicken tenders deep fried to golden perfection served with your choice of dipping sauce.$5.00
- Fried Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken to golden perfection, wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese. Comes with your choice of dipping sauce on the side.$6.00
Side Items
- Potato Salad
Secret old fashion potato salad$3.00
- Homemade Coleslaw
Creamy homemade coleslaw$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Crinkle Cut Fries
Crinkle cut french fries made to golden perfection$3.50
- Porch Smashed Taters w/ Queso
Lightly seasoned fried smashed taters cooked to golden perfection smothered in queso$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Cubed Hash Browns
Diced yellow Yukon potatoes deep fried to golden perfection$3.00
- Side of Sausage$1.50
- Side of Spicy Sausage$1.50
- Two pieces of Bacon$1.50
- Side of Gravy$1.50
- Fried Egg onside$2.00
Drinks
- Sweet Tea
20 oz$2.75
- Lemonade
20 oz.$2.75
- Orange Juice
Orange juice$1.50
- Apple Juice
Apple juice 10oz$1.50
- Chocolate Milk$1.50
- Hot coffee
12 oz.$2.75
- Iced coffee
20 oz.$3.50
- Decaf coffee
12 oz.$2.75
- Water
Kirkland Signature Purished Drinking Water comes in a convenient 40-pack, each bottle containing 16.9 ounces of water. It's great for staying hydrated whether you're at the gym or just on the go.$1.00
- Bottled Sweet Tea
16 oz$2.00
- Bottled Lemonade
16 oz.$2.00
- 1/2 Gallon Sweet Tea$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- 1/2 Gallon Lemonade$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Unsweet Tea$2.75
- Whole Milk$2.00