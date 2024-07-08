Sunday
8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Monday
Closed
Tuesday
Closed
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 3:00 AM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Treat yourself to our must-try list that has everyone talking
Bacon Biscuit
Flaky buttermilk biscuit, with country bacon
Create Your Own Breakfast Bowl
Create your own breakfast bowl! Choose from 6 different delicious options
Pancakes
3 pancakes butter and maple syrup on the side
Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich
Spicy fried chicken breast topped with bacon, romaine lettuce, and tomato on a croissant bun
BLT
Bacon, lettuce & tomato on croissant bun
Grilled Cheese
Texas toast grilled cheese, grilled to perfection
Crinkle Cut Fries
Crinkle cut french fries made to golden perfection
Porch Smashed Taters with Queso
Lightly seasoned fried smashed taters cooked to golden perfection smothered in queso
📌 Located at 481 Sims Pike in Georgetown, KY, The Porch Breakfast & Brunch is your go-to spot for a delightful morning or midday meal. We offer a relaxed and cozy atmosphere where you can enjoy freshly made biscuits topped with whatever you fancy, all paired with a great cup of coffee. Our store also features handcrafted items and other unique finds to pique your interest.
In addition to our mouth-watering food, our store features a selection of handcrafted items and unique products that are sure to catch your eye. Take a moment to browse and find something special to take home. Supporting local artisans and offering unique finds is part of what makes The Porch a beloved community spot.
Here’s a sneak peek of the items our customers can’t stop talking about
Easy Parking
Dine In
Takeout
Check out our most recent reviews!
This was the greatest find this morning!!! Nicest folks, yummy food, and the greatest atmosphere. Take the time to check this place out. It won’t disappoint.
Robin G.
So comfy on that porch...I could stay all day. Great shop with essential.oils..home decor ...fresh veggies...pastries....and more! Had the hot fried chicken wrap and. potato salad. It was so satisfying...I forgot I wanted the red velvet cupcake. Will get that next time for sure!
Roseanna R.
Great place, beautiful setting. Interesting country store as well. It was raining the afternoon we were there, so the rain on the metal porch roof added to the ambience.
Robert D.
