Bacon Biscuit

Flaky buttermilk biscuit, with country bacon

Create Your Own Breakfast Bowl

Create your own breakfast bowl! Choose from 6 different delicious options

Pancakes

3 pancakes butter and maple syrup on the side

Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich

Spicy fried chicken breast topped with bacon, romaine lettuce, and tomato on a croissant bun

BLT

Bacon, lettuce & tomato on croissant bun

Grilled Cheese

Texas toast grilled cheese, grilled to perfection

Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle cut french fries made to golden perfection

Porch Smashed Taters with Queso

Lightly seasoned fried smashed taters cooked to golden perfection smothered in queso

Welcome to The Porch Breakfast & Brunch

📌 Located at 481 Sims Pike in Georgetown, KY, The Porch Breakfast & Brunch is your go-to spot for a delightful morning or midday meal. We offer a relaxed and cozy atmosphere where you can enjoy freshly made biscuits topped with whatever you fancy, all paired with a great cup of coffee. Our store also features handcrafted items and other unique finds to pique your interest.

Our Treats!

Start your day right with our wide variety of breakfast options. We have something for everyone, from classic favorites to unique creations. Our signature biscuits can be customized with your choice of toppings, making each meal just the way you like it. We use fresh, high-quality ingredients to ensure every bite is satisfying.

Convenience at Your Fingertips

We understand that life can be hectic, so we make it easy for you to enjoy our delicious meals without any hassle. Take advantage of our delivery and takeout services for a convenient dining experience. Simply place your order online, and we'll have your meal ready for pickup or delivered straight to your door
Order From Our Website

Order directly from our website to save money in fees, get faster service, earn free food via our rewards program, and support local business.
Discover Local Treasures

In addition to our mouth-watering food, our store features a selection of handcrafted items and unique products that are sure to catch your eye. Take a moment to browse and find something special to take home. Supporting local artisans and offering unique finds is part of what makes The Porch a beloved community spot.

Dine-In and Unwind

If you prefer to enjoy your meal in our warm and inviting space, we'd love to have you dine in with us. Our friendly staff is here to make sure you have a pleasant experience from start to finish. Whether you're catching up with friends, having a family meal, or just treating yourself, The Porch is the perfect place to relax and savor your meal.

This was the greatest find this morning!!! Nicest folks, yummy food, and the greatest atmosphere. Take the time to check this place out. It won’t disappoint.

Robin G.

So comfy on that porch...I could stay all day. Great shop with essential.oils..home decor ...fresh veggies...pastries....and more! Had the hot fried chicken wrap and. potato salad. It was so satisfying...I forgot I wanted the red velvet cupcake. Will get that next time for sure!

Roseanna R.

Great place, beautiful setting. Interesting country store as well. It was raining the afternoon we were there, so the rain on the metal porch roof added to the ambience.

Robert D.

The Porch Breakfast & Brunch Rewards

Join our rewards program to earn points, get free items, and stay up to date with us.

Frequently asked questions

We serve the following areas: Georgetown, Scott County, Stamping Ground.

