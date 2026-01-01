Best breakfast burrito in Georgetown, KY.

Our breakfast burrito is a hearty blend of scrambled eggs, savory sausage, and fresh vegetables, all wrapped in a warm tortilla. Topped with zesty salsa and creamy avocado, it’s the perfect way to kickstart your day. Whether you prefer it spicy or mild, our breakfast burrito is a comforting choice that will satisfy your morning cravings and keep you energized.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup
Enjoy our breakfast burrito from the comfort of your home with our easy delivery options. Prefer to pick it up? Swing by our cafe and grab your meal fresh and hot. We ensure quick service so you can enjoy your favorite breakfast burrito whenever you want, whether dining in or on the go.