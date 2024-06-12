Welcome to The Porch

Nestled on a five acre farm in Georgetown, KY, The Porch exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering biscuits, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. Inside we have a store with local vendors with amazing products. The Porch offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.