Best chicken biscuit in Georgetown, KY.

Our chicken biscuit is a true comfort food delight, featuring a perfectly fried chicken breast nestled between a warm, flaky biscuit. Topped with a drizzle of honey or your choice of savory gravy, each bite is a burst of flavor that will keep you coming back for more. Enjoy it as part of your breakfast or brunch, and experience the southern charm in every mouthful.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options
We make it easy for you to enjoy our chicken biscuit from the comfort of your home. Choose our quick delivery service or opt for convenient pickup to grab your meal on the go. Whether you're feeding the family or treating yourself, our options ensure you can savor our delicious offerings whenever you like.