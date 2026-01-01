Best chicken biscuits in Georgetown, KY.

Our chicken biscuits are a must-try for breakfast lovers. Fluffy, buttery biscuits cradle perfectly seasoned fried chicken, creating a delightful combination of flavors and textures. Served with a drizzle of honey or your favorite sauce, these biscuits are comfort food at its finest. Join us for a hearty brunch and experience the best chicken biscuits that will keep you coming back for more.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options
Enjoy our chicken biscuits from the comfort of your home with our easy delivery service. Prefer to dine in? Our friendly staff is ready to serve you. For those on the go, our quick pickup option ensures you can grab your meal and enjoy it wherever you like. Taste the goodness of our chicken biscuits today!