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Best chicken salad sandwich in Georgetown, KY.

Delicious Chicken Salad Sandwich

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Chicken Salad Sandwich Delight

Chicken Salad Sandwich Delight

Our chicken salad sandwich is a must-try for anyone craving a hearty and flavorful meal. Made with tender chicken, crisp celery, and a blend of savory spices, it's served on fresh bread with your choice of toppings. Perfect for lunch or a light dinner, this sandwich embodies comfort food at its best, making it a favorite among our guests.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

Enjoy our chicken salad sandwich from the comfort of your home with our easy delivery service. Prefer to pick it up? Place your order online and swing by to grab your meal fresh and ready. We ensure that your food is prepared with care and delivered promptly, so you can savor every bite without any hassle.

Our location

Map showing the location of The Porch Breakfast & Brunch on 481 Sims Pike in Georgetown
The Porch Breakfast & Brunch

Georgetown, KY

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