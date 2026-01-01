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Best croissant in Georgetown, KY.

Delicious Croissant Awaits You
Indulge in Our Fresh Croissant

Indulge in Our Fresh Croissant

Our croissant is a flaky, buttery delight that melts in your mouth. Perfect for breakfast or brunch, it pairs beautifully with our rich coffee. Whether you enjoy it plain or filled with sweet or savory ingredients, each bite offers a taste of comfort. Stop by to experience the best croissant in Georgetown, KY, and treat yourself to a moment of pure bliss.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

We offer easy delivery and pickup options for your convenience. Enjoy our delicious croissant from the comfort of your home or grab it on the go. Simply place your order online or call us, and we’ll have your favorite treats ready for you. Experience the joy of our croissant wherever you are.

Our location

Map showing the location of The Porch Breakfast & Brunch on 481 Sims Pike in Georgetown
The Porch Breakfast & Brunch

Georgetown, KY

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