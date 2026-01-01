Best croissant sandwich in Georgetown, KY.

Our croissant sandwich is a delightful blend of flaky pastry and savory fillings. Perfect for breakfast or brunch, it features fresh ingredients like eggs, cheese, and your choice of meats, all nestled within a buttery croissant. Each bite offers a comforting taste that embodies the essence of southern comfort food, making it a must-try for anyone visiting our cafe.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options
Enjoy the convenience of our delivery and pickup services for your favorite croissant sandwich. Whether you're in a rush or prefer to savor it at home, we make it easy to get your meal. Simply place your order online or by phone, and we'll have it ready for you to pick up or deliver it right to your doorstep.