Our frappe is the perfect blend of rich coffee and creamy goodness, topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate. Whether you prefer it classic or with a twist of flavor, each sip is a refreshing treat. Enjoy it alongside our breakfast or brunch offerings for a delightful start to your day. Come taste the best frappe in Georgetown, KY!
Convenient Delivery and Pickup
We offer easy delivery and pickup options to satisfy your cravings. Order your favorite frappe and other delicious menu items from the comfort of your home. Our friendly staff ensures that your food is prepared fresh and ready for you to enjoy. Experience the convenience of enjoying our cafe delights wherever you are.