Best iced latte in Georgetown, KY.

Our iced latte is the perfect blend of rich espresso and creamy milk, served over ice for a refreshing pick-me-up. Whether you prefer it sweetened or straight up, each sip delivers a smooth and invigorating experience. Perfect for breakfast or brunch, it pairs beautifully with our delicious pastries or hearty sandwiches, making it a must-try for coffee lovers in Georgetown.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup
Enjoy our delicious iced latte from the comfort of your home with our easy delivery and pickup options. Simply place your order online and choose a time that works for you. Our friendly staff ensures that your drink is prepared fresh and ready to go, so you can savor the taste of our café wherever you are. Perfect for busy mornings or a relaxing afternoon treat.