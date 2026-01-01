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Best teas in Georgetown, KY.

Savor Our Exquisite Teas
Delightful Teas for Every Taste

Delightful Teas for Every Taste

At our cafe, we offer a delightful selection of teas that perfectly complement your breakfast or brunch. From soothing herbal blends to robust black teas, each cup is crafted to enhance your dining experience. Enjoy a warm pot of tea while savoring our comfort food, or sip on a refreshing iced tea as you relax with family and friends.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

We make it easy for you to enjoy our delicious offerings from the comfort of your home. Choose our convenient delivery service or opt for quick pickup to grab your favorite meals and teas on the go. Whether you're craving a hearty burger or a soothing cup of tea, we've got you covered with flexible options to suit your needs.

Our location

Map showing the location of The Porch Breakfast & Brunch on 481 Sims Pike in Georgetown
The Porch Breakfast & Brunch

Georgetown, KY

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