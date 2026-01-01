Best teas in Georgetown, KY.

At our cafe, we offer a delightful selection of teas that perfectly complement your breakfast or brunch. From soothing herbal blends to robust black teas, each cup is crafted to enhance your dining experience. Enjoy a warm pot of tea while savoring our comfort food, or sip on a refreshing iced tea as you relax with family and friends.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options
We make it easy for you to enjoy our delicious offerings from the comfort of your home. Choose our convenient delivery service or opt for quick pickup to grab your favorite meals and teas on the go. Whether you're craving a hearty burger or a soothing cup of tea, we've got you covered with flexible options to suit your needs.