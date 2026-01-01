Best toast in Georgetown, KY.

Our toast is a canvas for flavor, featuring artisanal bread topped with fresh ingredients. Enjoy classic avocado toast, sweet cinnamon sugar toast, or savory options with eggs and cheese. Each slice is crafted to perfection, making it a delightful start to your day or a satisfying snack. Pair it with our rich coffee for the ultimate comfort experience.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup
Enjoy our delicious toast from the comfort of your home with our easy delivery and pickup options. Simply place your order online, and we’ll have your favorite toast ready for you to enjoy. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick breakfast or a leisurely brunch, we make it simple to satisfy your cravings without the wait.