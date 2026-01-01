Best waffles in Georgetown, KY.

Our waffles are a must-try, crafted to perfection with a golden, crispy exterior and a fluffy interior. Topped with fresh fruits, whipped cream, or a drizzle of maple syrup, they make for a delightful breakfast or brunch option. Whether you prefer them sweet or savory, our waffles are sure to satisfy your cravings and bring comfort to your day.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup
Enjoy our delicious waffles from the comfort of your home with our easy delivery and pickup options. Simply place your order online or by phone, and we’ll have your meal ready for you to enjoy. Perfect for busy mornings or a cozy brunch at home, our service ensures you never miss out on your favorite waffles.